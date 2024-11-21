Wanguo Mining Group Restructures Leadership Team

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. announces the resignation of executive directors Ms. Wang Nan and Mr. Li Feilong, as they shift focus to other professional endeavors. The company welcomes back Ms. Gao Jinzhu as an executive director, highlighting her extensive 24-year experience in the mining industry and her role as a significant shareholder. The changes are aimed at strengthening the company’s leadership team and strategic direction.

