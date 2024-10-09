Wanguo International Completes Strategic Acquisition

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd has successfully completed the acquisition of a 20.22% stake in AXF Gold Ridge Pty Limited, with the issuance of Consideration Shares under a specific mandate. The deal, finalized on October 9, 2024, resulted in the issuance of over 90 million Consideration Shares to Golden Crane and Prominence Investment, altering the company’s shareholding structure. This strategic move has notably changed the ownership percentages of significant shareholders, demonstrating Wanguo’s ongoing expansion in the mining sector.

