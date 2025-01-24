Wanguo Gold Group Limited Announces Grant of Share Options Under 2024 Scheme

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. ( (HK:3939) ) has provided an announcement.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited has announced the grant of 10,880,000 share options under the 2024 Share Option Scheme, which is aimed at recognizing and motivating eligible participants for their contributions to the company. The share options are set at an exercise price of HK$13.31 per share and are valid for ten years, with a vesting period beginning after the second anniversary of the grant date. This move is designed to recruit and retain valuable personnel essential for the company’s long-term growth and profitability.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited is a mining company primarily involved in the gold industry. It operates through its subsidiaries and is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 16.06%

Average Trading Volume: 1,071,765

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.41B

