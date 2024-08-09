Wanguo Gold Group Announces Major Acquisition

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited has announced the conditional acquisition of a 20.22% interest in a target company, with the transaction involving approximately HK$732.6 million settled via the issuance of new shares. This strategic move will increase the Group’s holding to a substantial 98% stake in the target company, subject to shareholder approval and specific listing rules. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares until the transaction is completed.

