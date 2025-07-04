Wang On Group’s Sale and Leaseback Arrangement Approved by Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wang On Group Limited ( (HK:1222) ) has issued an announcement.

Wang On Group Limited announced that the proposed ordinary resolution regarding a Sale and Leaseback Arrangement was successfully passed by shareholders during a Special General Meeting held on July 4, 2025. This approval allows the company to proceed with the transaction, potentially impacting its financial operations and strategic positioning positively, as it reflects shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

Wang On Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,339,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$261.4M

