Wang On Group Limited Announces Special General Meeting for Key Transactions

The latest update is out from Wang On Group Limited ( (HK:1222) ).

Wang On Group Limited has announced a special general meeting to be held on August 12, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve two significant sale and purchase agreements. These agreements involve the disposal of a 20% interest in both Fortune Harbour Investments Limited and Mega Hope Global Limited, along with the assignment of related loans. The approval of these transactions could impact the company’s financial positioning and strategic direction.

More about Wang On Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 9.52%

Average Trading Volume: 5,254,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$286.3M

