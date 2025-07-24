Wang On Group Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wang On Group Limited ( (HK:1222) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wang On Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 19, 2025, at the New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel. The AGM will cover several key business items, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company will seek approval for a resolution to allow the repurchase of up to 10% of its ordinary shares, which could impact its market operations and shareholder value.

More about Wang On Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 9.52%

Average Trading Volume: 5,254,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$286.3M

