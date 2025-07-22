Wang On Group Announces Special General Meeting for Major Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Wang On Group Limited ( (HK:1222) ) is now available.

Wang On Group Limited has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for a special general meeting (SGM) scheduled for August 12, 2025. This meeting will allow shareholders to consider and approve major transactions related to the Fortune Harbour SPA, Mega Hope SPA, and a Framework Agreement. The closure of the register is set from August 7 to August 12, 2025, during which no share transfers will be registered. The outcome of this meeting could significantly impact the company’s operations and its stakeholders.

More about Wang On Group Limited

Wang On Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in major transactions related to Fortune Harbour SPA, Mega Hope SPA, and a Framework Agreement, indicating its focus on real estate and property development.

YTD Price Performance: 9.52%

Average Trading Volume: 5,202,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$286.3M

See more insights into 1222 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue