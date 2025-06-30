Wang & Lee Group Faces Nasdaq Delisting Amid Compliance Issues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. ( (WLGS) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. announced it received a delisting notification from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as the company’s shares traded below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days and below $0.10 for the last ten trading days. An additional notification was received on June 25, 2025, citing public interest concerns related to the issuance of convertible notes on June 9, 2025. The company has appealed the decision, which temporarily halts the delisting process, but there is no guarantee of a successful outcome.

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. shows robust revenue growth but struggles with profitability and cash flow issues, impacting its financial stability. Technical indicators suggest strong momentum, yet the high valuation and volatility pose risks. Investors should weigh potential growth against these financial and valuation challenges.

More about Wang & Lee Group, Inc.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. is a Hong Kong-based construction prime and subcontractor specializing in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, including low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for both public and private sectors. The company also offers design and contracting services across various trades in the construction industry, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from small startups to large companies.

Average Trading Volume: 22,530,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

