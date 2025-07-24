Wan Kei Group Holdings Announces Virtual AGM and Share Issuance Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1718) ) has issued an announcement.

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 1, 2025, to be held virtually. The meeting will address several ordinary resolutions, including the approval of audited financial statements, reappointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. Additionally, the board seeks authorization to manage the issuance of additional shares, with a cap set at 20% of the current issued shares, to enhance the company’s capital management strategies.

More about Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,139,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$54.23M

