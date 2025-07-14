WAM Income Maximiser Outperforms Benchmark with Strategic Equity Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) has shared an update.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited successfully deployed its IPO proceeds into debt and equity positions, outperforming its benchmark in June. The company achieved a running yield of 5.2% and a net tangible assets growth of 2% since inception. The investment strategy involved rotating towards equities due to favorable conditions, with significant contributions from companies like NEXTDC, Goodman Group, and Westpac. The portfolio remains biased towards contrarian names, with a focus on quality and income, and the company anticipates further RBA rate cuts, which could influence future performance.

More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited

WAM Income Maximiser Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on delivering monthly income and capital growth by investing in Australia’s highest quality companies and corporate debt instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 169,627

