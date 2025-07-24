WAM Income Maximiser Calls Extraordinary General Meeting for Capital Management Vote

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) has shared an update.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting for shareholders to vote on a resolution to increase the company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. This move is intended to provide greater financial flexibility for future investment opportunities, aligning with the company’s strategy to enhance capital management and shareholder returns. The decision reflects the company’s proactive approach to maintaining its competitive position in the investment industry and ensuring long-term value for its stakeholders.

More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited

WAM Income Maximiser Limited is a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management, focusing on providing monthly franked dividends and capital growth to shareholders. It invests in Australia’s highest quality companies and corporate debt instruments, emphasizing strong capital management and sustainable distributions. The company aims to deliver stable income and capital protection through investment-grade corporate debt.

Average Trading Volume: 180,642

