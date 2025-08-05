Wallenius Wilhelmsen to Present Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA ( (DE:WNL) ) has shared an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced a presentation of its second quarter 2025 results, scheduled for August 12, 2025. The event will be held at the company’s head office in Lysaker, Norway, and will be available via live webcast. This presentation is significant for stakeholders, as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:WNL) stock is a Sell with a NOK60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA stock, see the DE:WNL Stock Forecast page.

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment, and breakbulk globally. The company operates around 130 vessels on 15 trade routes across six continents, with a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers, and seven marine terminals. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, it employs over 9,400 people across 28 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 399,072

Current Market Cap: NOK39.28B

