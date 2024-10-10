Wallbox Appoints New Board Member and Chairperson

Wallbox (WBX) has released an update.

Wallbox N.V. has announced a significant boardroom change with the resignation of César Ruipérez Cassinello and the subsequent appointment of David José Mesonero Molina as a non-executive director and the new chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mesonero, with a strong background in the energy sector including a current role at Iberdrola S.A., brings extensive financial and strategic management experience to Wallbox, having previously served in high-level positions at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and the Prisa Group.

For further insights into WBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.