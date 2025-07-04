Wai Hung Group Holdings Ltd. Delays 2024 Annual Report Publication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Wai Hung Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3321) ) is now available.

Wai Hung Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the publication of its 2024 Annual Report, now expected by the end of July 2025 instead of June 2025. This delay may impact stakeholders’ expectations and reflects the company’s need for additional time to complete the report, potentially affecting its transparency and communication with investors.

More about Wai Hung Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 11,399,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$36.94M

