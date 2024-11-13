Wai Chun Group Anticipates Key Interim Results Meeting

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 15, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year. The company’s leadership, including Chairman and CEO Lam Ka Chun, will be present to discuss the financial performance and future direction. This announcement could influence investor interest as it will provide insight into the company’s financial health.

For further insights into HK:1013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.