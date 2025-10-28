Wai Chun Bio-Technology Revises Capital Reorganization Timetable

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. ( (HK:0660) ) is now available.

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Limited has announced a revised timetable for its proposed capital reorganization and related transactions, including the alteration of terms for existing convertible bonds. The company has received court approval for capital reduction but requires additional time for registration, impacting the expected dates for shareholder meetings and related activities.

More about Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd.

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the biotechnology industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in capital reorganization and financial transactions related to convertible bonds.

Average Trading Volume: 338,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.8M

