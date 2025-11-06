Wai Chi Holdings Clarifies Share Options and Awarded Shares in 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1305) ) has shared an announcement.

Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement to its 2024 Annual Report, detailing the granting and vesting of share options and awarded shares under its 2014 and 2022 schemes. The company has provided additional information regarding the share options granted to eligible participants and the status of unvested awarded shares, including those granted to key executives. This announcement clarifies the financial implications and the company’s adherence to listing rules, potentially impacting stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s equity compensation practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1305) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 198,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$169.2M



