Wah Sun Handbags Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Results and Dividend Decision

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2683) ) has shared an update.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 23, 2025, to discuss the approval of the audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and the company’s financial strategy.

More about Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. operates in the fashion industry, focusing on the production and distribution of handbags. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 619,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$277.9M

See more data about 2683 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.