Wah Sun Handbags Expects Strong Profit Growth Amid Rising Revenue

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. anticipates a significant net profit growth, ranging from 19% to 38%, for the six-month period ending September 2024, compared to the previous year. This increase is largely driven by a rise in revenue, particularly from European markets, and enhanced cost control measures. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the final results are yet to be confirmed by auditors.

