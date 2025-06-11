Wacoal Holdings Announces Treasury Stock Repurchase Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

WACOAL HOLDINGS ( (JP:3591) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. has announced its plan to purchase treasury stock through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. This move is aimed at enhancing capital efficiency and returning capital to shareholders, with a maximum purchase of 450,000 shares at an aggregate price of 2,118,150,000 yen. The company will execute the purchase at the closing price of its common stock on June 11, 2025, and results will be announced the following day. This strategic decision reflects Wacoal’s commitment to agile capital management in response to the current business environment.

More about WACOAL HOLDINGS

Wacoal Holdings Corp. operates in the apparel industry, specializing in intimate apparel and lingerie. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 119,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen246.9B

Find detailed analytics on 3591 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.