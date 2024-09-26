Wacoal Holdings Acquires UK’s Bravissimo Group

WACOAL HOLDINGS (JP:3591) has released an update.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. has expanded its presence in the European market by acquiring Bravissimo Group Limited, a UK-based leading innerwear and swimwear retailer for full-busted women. The acquisition, executed through Wacoal’s UK subsidiary, aims to bolster the company’s e-commerce capabilities and enhance direct customer engagement through Bravissimo’s network of physical stores and online platform. This strategic move is expected to accelerate Wacoal’s overseas business development and improve its market position in the rapidly growing large-cup size product segment.

