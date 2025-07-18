Wacker Chemie AG Revises 2025 Financial Outlook Amid Global Uncertainties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wacker Chemie AG ( (DE:WCH) ) has provided an announcement.

Wacker Chemie AG has revised its financial outlook for 2025, anticipating lower-than-expected performance due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, coupled with unfavorable EUR/USD exchange rates. The company now projects group sales between €5.5 billion and €5.9 billion and EBITDA between €500 million and €700 million, down from previous estimates. The unresolved trade policy issues in the US market for solar polysilicon have also contributed to the subdued demand, impacting the company’s financial projections.

More about Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie AG is a prominent player in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of polysilicon and other chemical products. The company is focused on serving various segments, including the solar industry, where it provides essential materials for solar panel manufacturing.

