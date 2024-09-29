Vulcan Steel Director’s Shareholding Altered

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

In a recent notice to the ASX, Vulcan Steel Ltd. reported a change in the interest of its director, Adrian John Casey. Casey’s direct and indirect shareholdings have shifted, with an acquisition of 62,697 ordinary shares and a disposal of 65,160 performance share rights. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing Long-Term Incentive Plan, impacting Casey’s financial stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:VSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.