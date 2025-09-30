Vulcan Steel Completes Acquisition of Roofing Industries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vulcan Steel Ltd. ( (AU:VSL) ) has shared an update.

Vulcan Steel Limited has completed the acquisition of Roofing Industries Limited, a New Zealand-based manufacturer and supplier of steel roofing and cladding products. This strategic acquisition, effective from 30 September 2025, enhances Vulcan’s market position by expanding its product offerings and operational footprint in the residential, commercial, and rural markets across New Zealand.

More about Vulcan Steel Ltd.

Founded in 1995, Vulcan Steel Limited is an Australasian-wide industrial product distributor and value-added processor with 66 logistics and processing facilities. The company employs approximately 1,350 staff across its Steel and Metals divisions.

Average Trading Volume: 44,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.06B

