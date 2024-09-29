Vulcan Steel Addresses PSR Lodgement Oversight

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

Vulcan Steel Ltd. has disclosed a late lodgement of unlisted performance share rights (PSRs) for the fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024, which were part of a long-term incentive plan to align employee interests with shareholder value. The company has issued 376,820 ordinary shares following the vesting of a portion of their FY22 PSRs, while the remaining unvested PSRs have lapsed. Vulcan has taken corrective steps to ensure that such administrative oversights are not repeated in the future.

