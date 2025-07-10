Vulcan Energy Secures €30 Million for Phase One Lionheart Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. ( (AU:VUL) ) has shared an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a €30 million strategic placement to support the Phase One Lionheart Project, with BNP Paribas’ Clean Energy Solutions Fund and other strategic investors contributing. The funds will be used to maintain and de-risk critical development activities, including drilling and engineering, as well as to prepare for the construction of lithium plants. This strategic move is expected to bolster Vulcan’s operational capabilities and enhance its position in the clean energy industry.

More about Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. operates in the clean energy sector, focusing on lithium extraction and production. The company is involved in projects aimed at supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy, with a particular emphasis on developing lithium plants and products.

