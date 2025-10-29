VSee Health Enters Warrant Exchange Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VSee Health ( (VSEE) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, VSee Health, Inc. entered into a warrant exchange agreement with an institutional investor, resulting in the exercise of approximately 130,000 outstanding warrants for cash and the exchange of 2,250,000 warrants for 2,175,000 shares of common stock. This agreement, governed by the Securities Act of 1933, imposes restrictions on the company’s ability to issue new stock or equivalents and undertake certain corporate actions for ten days following the agreement, potentially impacting its market strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (VSEE) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VSee Health stock, see the VSEE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSEE is a Neutral.

VSee Health’s overall score is primarily impacted by its financial instability and negative valuation metrics. While technical indicators suggest potential for short-term movements, the company’s negative equity and lack of profitability are significant concerns.

VSee Health, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing telemedicine solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 10,081,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.04M

