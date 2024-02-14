Vroom Inc. Shareholders Approve 1-for-80 Reverse Stock Split

Vroom Inc (VRM) has released an update.

Vroom, Inc. stockholders have greenlit a reverse stock split, with the Board of Directors setting the ratio at 1-for-80, effective February 13, 2024. This adjustment means every 80 shares will consolidate into one, maintaining the same par value, and the new split-adjusted shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “VRM” starting February 14. This move is a strategic step that aims to influence the stock’s market position and reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing its equity structure.

