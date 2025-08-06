Vox Royalty to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Vox Royalty ( (TSE:VOXR) ) has shared an announcement.

Vox Royalty Corp. has announced the release date for its second quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for August 13, 2025, after market close. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning within the mining royalty industry, potentially affecting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VOXR) stock is a Buy with a C$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vox Royalty stock, see the TSE:VOXR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VOXR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VOXR is a Neutral.

Vox Royalty’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and strategic developments, supported by a solid balance sheet and positive technical trends. However, the negative net income and high P/E ratio present valuation concerns. Continued improvement in profitability and strategic execution are crucial for enhancing the overall performance.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VOXR stock, click here.

More about Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty company focused on generating returns through a diverse portfolio of over 60 royalties across six jurisdictions. Established in 2014, Vox has developed unique intellectual property and a technically skilled transactional team, enabling it to strategically acquire high-return royalty assets in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 17,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$226.4M

See more data about VOXR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue