Vox Royalty Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

Vox Royalty ( (TSE:VOXR) ) has issued an announcement.

Vox Royalty Corp. has been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, effective June 30, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company. This inclusion, determined by market capitalization rankings, enhances Vox’s visibility among investment managers and institutional investors, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

Spark's Take on TSE:VOXR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VOXR is a Neutral.

Vox Royalty’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and strategic developments, supported by a solid balance sheet and positive technical trends. However, the negative net income and high P/E ratio present valuation concerns. Continued improvement in profitability and strategic execution are crucial for enhancing the overall performance.

More about Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty company focused on generating returns through a diverse portfolio of over 60 royalties across six jurisdictions. Established in 2014, the company leverages its intellectual property, a technically adept transactional team, and a global sourcing network to target high-return royalty acquisitions in the mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 26.30%

Average Trading Volume: 17,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$215.7M

