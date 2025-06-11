Vow Green Metals Announces AGM Amidst HitecVision’s Public Offer

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Vow Green Metals AS ( (DE:9G5) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vow Green Metals AS has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 25, 2025, amidst an ongoing public offer by HitecVision to acquire all company shares. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy if unable to attend, and the nomination committee’s recommendations will be available after the offer period ends on June 16, 2025. This meeting and the public offer could significantly impact the company’s operations and market positioning, as stakeholders await further developments.

More about Vow Green Metals AS

Vow Green Metals AS is a company focused on producing biocarbon and other carbon-neutral products to aid the green transition in industries that are difficult to decarbonize. The company aims to replace fossil-reduction agents in the metallurgical industry with green alternatives. They build, own, and operate biocarbon production plants using advanced pyrolysis technology to convert biomass and waste into biocarbon, bio-oil, and bioenergy. Vow Green Metals leverages proprietary technology and a strong partnership with Vow ASA to maintain a leading position in this growing market.

Average Trading Volume: 712,287

