Vow ASA Launches Rights Issue to Boost Clean Energy

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA has announced a fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 1.50 per share, following approval by its extraordinary general meeting. The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved the prospectus for this rights issue, with tradable subscription rights available on the Oslo Stock Exchange starting 25 November 2024. This initiative aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and support its growth in converting waste into clean energy solutions.

