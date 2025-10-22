Vongroup Limited Updates Share Option Scheme in Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Vongroup Limited ( (HK:0318) ) is now available.

Vongroup Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its annual report for the year ended 30 April 2024. The announcement specifies a change in the Share Option Scheme, stating that the minimum holding period before an option may be vested is now 12 months from the date of grant. This update does not affect any other information in the annual report.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0318) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vongroup Limited stock, see the HK:0318 Stock Forecast page.

More about Vongroup Limited

Average Trading Volume: 37,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$124.6M

