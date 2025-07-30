Vongroup Limited Issues Profit Warning Amid Property Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vongroup Limited ( (HK:0318) ) has issued an update.

Vongroup Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in profits for the year ending April 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The expected profit is between HK$10 million and HK$12 million, down from HK$21.1 million, primarily due to a non-cash decrease in the fair value of its investment properties, attributed to a weak property market. This decrease is not expected to impact the company’s cash flow or operations materially. The final annual results are pending and subject to review.

