Vonex Limited Agrees to Acquisition by MaxoTel

Vonex Limited ( (AU:VN8) ) has issued an announcement.

Vonex Limited has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with MaxoTel, which will acquire all remaining shares of Vonex it does not already own for 3.60 cents per share, representing an 80% premium over the last closing price. The Vonex Board recommends shareholders vote in favor of the scheme, which is expected to be implemented by October 2025, as it provides a significant premium and certainty of value for shareholders.

More about Vonex Limited

Vonex Limited is a telecommunications innovator known for its advanced communication solutions. The company focuses on providing telecommunication services and products, catering to a diverse market that includes both individual consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 116,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.05M

