Volue ASA Receives Substantial Acquisition Offer

Volue ASA is the target of a voluntary cash tender offer by Edison Bidco AS, a subsidiary of AI Volt (Luxembourg) Sàrl backed by Advent International and Generation Investment Management, to acquire all outstanding shares at NOK 42.00 each. As of the latest update, the Offeror has secured about 82.2% of Volue’s shares, including commitments and pre-acceptances. Shareholders have until 11 October 2024 to accept the offer under the conditions outlined in the Offer Document available at ABG Sundal Collier ASA’s website.

