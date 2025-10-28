Voltas Limited Launches Shareholder Support Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Voltas Limited ( (IN:VOLTAS) ).

Voltas Limited has announced the launch of the ‘Saksham Niveshak Campaign’ aimed at assisting shareholders with unpaid or unclaimed dividends. Additionally, the company has opened a special window for re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares, addressing issues faced by shareholders whose transfer requests were previously rejected or unattended due to documentation deficiencies. These initiatives are expected to enhance shareholder engagement and streamline share transfer processes, potentially improving stakeholder satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Voltas Limited operates in the engineering and air conditioning industry, providing a range of products and services including air conditioning, refrigeration, and climate control solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative and energy-efficient solutions to both residential and commercial markets.

