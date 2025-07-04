Voltamp Transformers Limited Announces 58th AGM Schedule

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Voltamp Transformers Limited ( (IN:VOLTAMP) ).

Voltamp Transformers Limited has announced the schedule for its 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2024-25, which will be held on July 29, 2025, via video conference. The AGM will cover important resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, appointment of directors, and auditors’ remuneration. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will address key financial and operational decisions impacting the company’s future direction.

More about Voltamp Transformers Limited

Voltamp Transformers Limited operates in the electrical equipment industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of transformers. The company is headquartered in Gujarat, India, and has a presence in multiple cities across the country, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

Average Trading Volume: 5,152

Current Market Cap: 97.13B INR

Find detailed analytics on VOLTAMP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue