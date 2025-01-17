Volta Finance Chair Increases Shareholding

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest update is out from Volta Finance ( (GB:VTA) ).

Volta Finance Limited announced that Ms. Dagmar Kershaw, the Chair of the Company, has purchased 19,000 Ordinary Euro shares on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction, conducted on 17 January 2025, indicates confidence in the company’s performance and may positively influence stakeholder perception.

More about Volta Finance

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,131

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more insights into VTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.