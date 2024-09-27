Volt Resources Gains New Funding Boost

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd has secured an additional AUD 500,000 funding from RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Limited, following a previous AUD 250,000 initial advance and repayments of other junior creditor debts. These funds will support Volt’s ongoing production of graphite and development of natural graphite anode materials, which are crucial for lithium-ion batteries. In conjunction with this funding, the company will issue nearly 24 million unlisted options with a three-year maturity.

