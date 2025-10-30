Volt Power Group Achieves Record Revenue Growth in Q3 FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Volt Power Group Ltd ( (AU:VPR) ) has issued an update.

Volt Power Group Ltd announced a record year-to-date revenue of $4.01 million for Q3 FY25, marking a 9.9% increase from the previous year. The company’s Wescone and EcoQuip divisions have shown significant growth, with Wescone securing substantial customer orders and EcoQuip expanding its fleet to meet increasing demand. These developments position Volt Power Group for strong future performance, particularly in the energy and mining sectors, by offering innovative, cost-saving, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Volt Power Group Ltd operates in the energy and mining sectors, focusing on innovative solutions such as the Wescone OEM Sample Crushers and EcoQuip OEM Mobile Solar Light & Communications Towers. The company is dedicated to providing cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional energy solutions, with a market focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing emissions.

Average Trading Volume: 64,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.47M

