Volt Carbon Technologies Completes Funding Round and Appoints New Director

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ( (TSE:VCT) ) has issued an announcement.

Volt Carbon Technologies announced the closing of its final round of private placement offering, raising a total of $347,500 to support the development of its battery and mineral separation technologies. Additionally, the company appointed Gilles Ayotte to its Board of Directors, whose extensive experience in operational leadership and financial management is expected to bolster Volt Carbon’s strategic priorities as it scales its clean technology operations.

More about Volt Carbon Technologies Inc

Volt Carbon Technologies is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on energy storage and green energy creation, with mining claims in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 225,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.88M

