Volcanic Gold Mines Delays Drilling at Holly Property Amid Local Resistance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc ( (TSE:VG) ) has shared an update.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. has delayed drilling at its Holly Property in Guatemala due to local resistance to mining activities. Despite having full permits and agreements with landowners, the company is prioritizing community relations and safety, opting to postpone operations until a more favorable environment is established. The company is in discussions with local authorities and is also exploring other opportunities in Central America and beyond.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VG is a Underperform.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc faces significant financial hurdles with zero revenue and increasing losses, which are critical concerns. However, positive corporate developments in exploration and favorable technical indicators provide some optimism. Despite this, the high-risk valuation due to unprofitability and unstable financial health keeps the overall score low.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VG stock, click here.

More about Volcanic Gold Mines Inc

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. is a mining company focused on building multi-million-ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries. The company aims to achieve this through strategic acquisition of mineral properties with potential for hosting gold and silver resources, and by conducting effective exploration and drill programs.

Average Trading Volume: 51,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.88M

Learn more about VG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue