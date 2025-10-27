Volatus Aerospace Strengthens Canada’s Defense Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Drone Delivery Canada ( (TSE:FLT) ) has shared an update.

Volatus Aerospace has acquired advanced RPAS technologies from Caliburn Holdings, enhancing Canada’s sovereign aerospace capabilities and supporting allied defense requirements. This acquisition includes scalable UAS platforms with long-endurance capabilities, which will be manufactured at Volatus’s new Mirabel facility, aligning with national defense priorities and expanding domestic manufacturing capacity.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FLT) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FLT is a Neutral.

Drone Delivery Canada’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. While the company shows revenue growth, profitability remains a significant challenge. Technical indicators suggest positive momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to negative earnings. Improving operational efficiency and profitability will be key to enhancing the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Drone Delivery Canada

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, focusing on the development and integration of advanced aerospace technologies. The company is committed to strengthening Canada’s aerospace and defense manufacturing capacity, with a market focus on defense, public security, and critical infrastructure sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 382.76%

Average Trading Volume: 2,230,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$429.6M

