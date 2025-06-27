Volato Group Sells GC Aviation to Refocus Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On March 20, 2025, Volato Group, Inc. sold GC Aviation, Inc., resulting in the retroactive presentation of GC Aviation’s managed aircraft business as discontinued operations. This move aligns with Volato’s strategic shift to focus on high-growth areas like aircraft sales and proprietary software, following the transition of its fleet operations to flyExclusive in September 2024. The company’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, showed a significant increase in revenue to $39.1 million, driven by aircraft sales, despite a net loss from continuing operations of $21.2 million.

Spark’s Take on SOAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOAR is a Underperform.

The Volato Group’s overall stock score is severely impacted by financial instability, bearish technical indicators, poor valuation metrics, and significant legal and compliance issues. These factors combine to create a high-risk investment environment.

Volato Group, Inc. operates in the private aviation industry, primarily focusing on airplane sales and software-as-a-service subscriptions. The company utilizes an asset-lite model for its aircraft ownership program, selling aircraft to LLCs and leasing them back for management and charter operations. Volato has transitioned its fleet operations to flyExclusive to focus on high-growth areas such as aircraft sales and proprietary software, including the Vaunt platform.

Average Trading Volume: 1,547,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.03M

