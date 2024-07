Volato Group (SOAR) just unveiled an update.

Keith Rabin has stepped down as president of the company for personal reasons, with no discord reported regarding the company’s direction. Starting on July 19, 2024, CEO Matthew Liotta will take over presidential duties. For those keen on the company’s progress, an updated corporate presentation is now accessible in the Investor Relations section of their website.

