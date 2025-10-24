Volati AB Considers Separate Listing for Salix Group to Enhance Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Volati AB ( (SE:VOLO) ) has shared an update.

Volati AB is evaluating the potential distribution and separate listing of its Salix Group on Nasdaq Stockholm to create two distinct companies aimed at enhancing growth. This strategic move is expected to allow Salix Group to operate independently, maximizing shareholder value, while enabling Volati to focus on its remaining platforms and pursue long-term growth through add-on acquisitions.

Volati is a Swedish industrial group focused on being the best owner of medium-sized companies in Sweden. It operates through value-creating add-on acquisitions and sustainable company development, comprising business areas such as Salix Group, Ettiketto Group, and Industry. With operations in 21 countries, Volati employs around 2,300 people and reports annual sales of approximately SEK 8.4 billion. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 13,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK8.51B

