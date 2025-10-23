Voi Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from VNV Global ( (SE:VNV) ).

Voi, a leading European micromobility company and a portfolio company of VNV Global, reported a 34% increase in net revenue for Q3 2025, reaching EUR 57.5 million. The company also achieved a 67% year-over-year growth in cash flow from operating activities, marking an all-time high of EUR 19.8 million, indicating strong operational performance and financial health.

More about VNV Global

VNV Global is an investment firm that focuses on network effect businesses, aiming to achieve long-term profitability through strategic investments. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Mid Cap segment and is known for its opportunistic approach in building strong business models.

Average Trading Volume: 265,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK3.07B

