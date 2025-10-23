Vodafone Idea Completes Initial Investment in Renewable Energy Venture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vodafone Idea Ltd ( (IN:IDEA) ) has shared an announcement.

Vodafone Idea Limited has completed the first tranche of its acquisition of a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 Limited, investing Rs. 26,000 out of a total proposed investment of Rs. 1.56 Crore. This acquisition aligns with regulatory requirements for captive power plants and aims to secure cost-effective renewable energy, potentially strengthening Vodafone Idea’s operational efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

More about Vodafone Idea Ltd

Vodafone Idea Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing mobile services and solutions to a diverse customer base in India. The company focuses on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings through strategic investments and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 73,967,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 976.2B INR

